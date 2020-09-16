Marseille vs Saint-Etienne Preview

Marseille vs Saint-Etienne Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium – Stade Vélodrome Date: 17th September 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Marseille will look to build on their winning start to the season when they host Saint-Etienne for this league game.

Andres Villas-Boas’ side has won both of their league games so far and this game presents them the chance to win three on the bounce.

After beating PSG at the Parc des Princes last time out, they will feel that they can beat any team at the moment and perhaps end their long wait for a league title.

Saint Etienne is also a team in-form which makes this game a tough one to predict.

The visitors have two wins from two games and they have also kept clean sheets in those wins against Lorient at Strasbourg.

However, both wins came at home and this will be a test of their away credentials which will be important to their finishing position this season.

Marseille has dominated this fixture in recent seasons and they won both games last season. O’M has won the last four head-to-heads against Saint Etienne.

Marseille had poor home form before the end of last season and they will want to change that by winning their first home game of the season.

Other fixtures taking place this week in France Ligue 1:

Paris Saint-Germain 20:00 Metz Olympique de Marseille 20:00 Saint-Etienne Olympique Lyonnais 20:00 Nîmes Lens 16:00 Girondins de Bordeaux Stade Rennais FC 20:00 Monaco OGC Nice 12:00 Paris Saint-Germain Brest 14:00 Lorient Metz 14:00 Stade de Reims Montpellier Hérault SC 14:00 Angers SCO Strasbourg 14:00 Dijon Nantes 16:00 Saint-Etienne Olympique de Marseille 20:00 LOSC Lille Métropole LOSC Lille Métropole 20:00 Nantes Saint-Etienne 16:00 Stade Rennais FC Olympique de Marseille 20:00 Metz

France Ligue 1 Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Stade Rennais FC 3 2 1 0 7 4 +3 7 2 Monaco 3 2 1 0 5 3 +2 7 3 LOSC Lille Métropole 3 2 1 0 3 1 +2 7 4 Saint-Etienne 2 2 0 0 4 0 +4 6 5 Montpellier Hérault SC 3 2 0 1 6 4 +2 6 6 Olympique de Marseille 2 2 0 0 4 2 +2 6 7 OGC Nice 3 2 0 1 5 4 +1 6 8 Lens 3 2 0 1 5 4 +1 6 9 Angers SCO 3 2 0 1 2 2 +0 6 10 Girondins de Bordeaux 3 1 2 0 2 0 +2 5 11 Olympique Lyonnais 3 1 1 1 5 3 +2 4 12 Nantes 3 1 1 1 3 3 +0 4 13 Nîmes 3 1 0 2 7 6 +1 3 14 Lorient 3 1 0 2 5 6 -1 3 15 Brest 3 1 0 2 4 7 -3 3 16 Stade de Reims 3 0 1 2 2 4 -2 1 17 Metz 2 0 0 2 0 2 -2 0 18 Paris Saint-Germain 2 0 0 2 0 2 -2 0 19 Dijon 3 0 0 3 1 7 -6 0 20 Strasbourg 3 0 0 3 1 7 -6 0

