Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 Preview

Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Allianz Arena Date: 18th September 2020 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Bayern Munich will resume their title defence with this game at home against Schalke 04.

The Germans won the Champions League, German Cup and Bundesliga last season and they will want to start their title defence on a winning note.

Schalke 04 will be keen to end this season in a good position and this first game will be key.

They struggled with inconsistency last season and David Wagner will hope they will be a better side in terms of putting in consistent performances this campaign.

Bayern Munich hasn’t had the chance to play pre-season games and their last match was the Champions League final which they won 1-0 against PSG.

Schalke 04 has played a number of friendly games and they won the last two ahead of this game against Aris and Bochum.

Scoring goals remains a problem for the visitors and it will not serve them well in this game because Bayern Munich has one of the best defencive records in all of Europe.

The Bavarians have kept a clean sheet in three of their last five games including the last two ahead of this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Bayern Munich 19:30 Schalke 04 Werder Bremen 14:30 Hertha BSC Stuttgart 14:30 SC Freiburg Eintracht Frankfurt 14:30 Arminia Bielefeld 1. FC Köln 14:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Union Berlin 14:30 Augsburg 1907 Borussia Dortmund 17:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach RB Leipzig 14:30 1. FSV Mainz 05 Wolfsburg 17:00 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Hertha BSC 19:30 Eintracht Frankfurt Arminia Bielefeld 14:30 1. FC Köln Augsburg 1907 14:30 Borussia Dortmund 1. FSV Mainz 05 14:30 Stuttgart Bayer 04 Leverkusen 14:30 RB Leipzig Borussia Mönchengladbach 14:30 Union Berlin Schalke 04 17:30 Werder Bremen TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 14:30 Bayern Munich SC Freiburg 17:00 Wolfsburg Union Berlin 19:30 1. FSV Mainz 05

German Bundesliga Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Arminia Bielefeld 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 2 Augsburg 1907 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 3 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 4 Bayern Munich 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 5 Borussia Dortmund 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 6 Borussia Mönchengladbach 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 7 Eintracht Frankfurt 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 8 SC Freiburg 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 9 Hertha BSC 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 10 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 11 1. FC Köln 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 12 1. FSV Mainz 05 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 13 RB Leipzig 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 14 Schalke 04 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 15 Stuttgart 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 16 Union Berlin 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 17 Werder Bremen 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 18 Wolfsburg 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0

German Bundesliga Results