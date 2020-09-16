Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 Preview

September 16, 2020

Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium – Allianz Arena

Date: 18th September 2020

Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Bayern Munich will resume their title defence with this game at home against Schalke 04.

The Germans won the Champions League, German Cup and Bundesliga last season and they will want to start their title defence on a winning note.

Schalke 04 will be keen to end this season in a good position and this first game will be key.

They struggled with inconsistency last season and David Wagner will hope they will be a better side in terms of putting in consistent performances this campaign.

Bayern Munich hasn’t had the chance to play pre-season games and their last match was the Champions League final which they won 1-0 against PSG.

Schalke 04 has played a number of friendly games and they won the last two ahead of this game against Aris and Bochum.

Scoring goals remains a problem for the visitors and it will not serve them well in this game because Bayern Munich has one of the best defencive records in all of Europe.

The Bavarians have kept a clean sheet in three of their last five games including the last two ahead of this game.

