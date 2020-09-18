Arsenal vs West Ham United Preview

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 19th September 2020

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Arsenal will return to action in this London derby against West Ham as they look to continue their fine start to the season.

The Gunners beat Fulham 3-0 on their first league game last weekend and they will be keen to get another three points in this game.

West Ham spent much of the summer looking to sign a centre-back, but they are yet to sign one and they paid by losing their first league game 2-0 at home to Newcastle United.

The Hammers will still be without a new centre-back for this game however they did win their last competitive game when they beat Charlton 3-0 in the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal didn’t play in midweek but Mikel Arteta’s side are on a fine run of form as they are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions after 6 consecutive wins.

They have beaten the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in the last four months and they will feel West Ham at home should be a winnable game for them.

West Ham knows that they have to get something from this game because losing back to back games as early as this will make them struggle this season.

