Chelsea vs Liverpool Preview

Chelsea vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 20th September 2020 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

After surviving a major scare in their first league game against Leeds United, Liverpool will visit Chelsea in this game hoping to avoid a defeat.

Chelsea started their campaign with a 3-1 win over Brighton and this game presents their first big test of the season.

They were beaten 5-3 by Liverpool the last time both teams met. The Reds did the double over them last season and they will want to avoid that in this game.

Liverpool battled hard to beat Leeds 4-3 on the opening day of the season. That result will not have pleased them considering how tough it was for their defence to be breached last season.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s men would’ve learned a lesson from that game and we expect them to defend better in this game.

Mohamed Salah started the season with three goals in the game against Leeds United. After missing out on the Golden Boot last season, he seems to want it back at the end of this campaign.

Timo Werner flirted with joining Liverpool, but he ended up as a Chelsea player – the German did well against Brighton without scoring and he will hope to show Liverpool what they missed in this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Burnley 01:00 Manchester United Manchester City 01:00 Aston Villa Everton 12:30 West Bromwich Albion Leeds United 15:00 Fulham Manchester United 17:30 Crystal Palace Arsenal 20:00 West Ham United Southampton 12:00 Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United 14:00 Brighton & Hov… Chelsea 16:30 Liverpool Leicester City 19:00 Burnley Aston Villa 18:00 Sheffield United Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:15 Manchester City Brighton & Hov… 12:30 Manchester United Crystal Palace 15:00 Everton West Bromwich Albion 17:30 Chelsea Burnley 20:00 Southampton Sheffield United 12:00 Leeds United Tottenham Hotspur 14:00 Newcastle United Manchester City 16:30 Leicester City West Ham United 19:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 2 Leicester City 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 3 Chelsea 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 4 Newcastle United 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 5 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 6 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 4 3 +1 3 7 Crystal Palace 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 8 Everton 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 9 Aston Villa 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 10 Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 11 Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 12 Manchester United 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0 13 Leeds United 1 0 0 1 3 4 -1 0 14 Southampton 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 15 Tottenham Hotspur 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 16 Brighton & Hov… 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 17 Sheffield United 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 18 West Ham United 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 19 Fulham 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0 20 West Bromwich Albion 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Latest Premier League Results