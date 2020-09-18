Chelsea vs Liverpool Preview

Chelsea vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 20th September 2020 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT After surviving a major scare in their first league game against Leeds United, Liverpool will visit Chelsea in this game hoping to avoid a defeat. Chelsea started their campaign with a 3-1 win over Brighton and this game presents their first big test of the season. They were beaten 5-3 by Liverpool the last time both teams met. The Reds did the double over them last season and they will want to avoid that in this game. Liverpool battled hard to beat Leeds 4-3 on the opening day of the season. That result will not have pleased them considering how tough it was for their defence to be breached last season. However, Jurgen Klopp’s men would’ve learned a lesson from that game and we expect them to defend better in this game. Mohamed Salah started the season with three goals in the game against Leeds United. After missing out on the Golden Boot last season, he seems to want it back at the end of this campaign. Timo Werner flirted with joining Liverpool, but he ended up as a Chelsea player – the German did well against Brighton without scoring and he will hope to show Liverpool what they missed in this game. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Chelsea vs Liverpool
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Date: 20th September 2020
Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT
After surviving a major scare in their first league game against Leeds United, Liverpool will visit Chelsea in this game hoping to avoid a defeat.
Chelsea started their campaign with a 3-1 win over Brighton and this game presents their first big test of the season.
They were beaten 5-3 by Liverpool the last time both teams met. The Reds did the double over them last season and they will want to avoid that in this game.
Liverpool battled hard to beat Leeds 4-3 on the opening day of the season. That result will not have pleased them considering how tough it was for their defence to be breached last season.
However, Jurgen Klopp’s men would’ve learned a lesson from that game and we expect them to defend better in this game.
Mohamed Salah started the season with three goals in the game against Leeds United. After missing out on the Golden Boot last season, he seems to want it back at the end of this campaign.
Timo Werner flirted with joining Liverpool, but he ended up as a Chelsea player – the German did well against Brighton without scoring and he will hope to show Liverpool what they missed in this game.
