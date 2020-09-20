Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Molineux Stadium Date: 21st September 2020 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Manchester City will resume their league campaign against this Wolves side that beat them in both league games last season.

Pep Guardiola’s side lost their league title to Liverpool last season and they also fell short in the Champions League and FA Cup.

They have landed Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake this summer and they will look to get the league title back from the hands of Liverpool.

They missed the first weekend after the league’s resumption due to their participation in the latter stages of the Champions League.

They will look to start with a win in this game, but Wolves are one of the strongest teams to play against and they should know this from both matches against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side last season.

Wolves started their season with a 2-0 win over Sheffield United, but they were beaten by Stoke City in the Carabao Cup in their last competitive game.

They already have two games under their belt and they will hope that their playing form will help them get the edge over Guardiola’s side that is playing their first competitive game in a long time.

As Liverpool have already started their campaign with a win, City will want to match that result and make sure they don’t get left behind in the race again.

Despite Wolves’ form at home, bookmakers have priced Manchester City up as strong odds-on favourites to come out on top in this game.

