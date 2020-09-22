Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs FC Salzburg Preview

Salzburg were one of the most impressive sides in the Champions League last season as they reached the group stages for the first time.

They have sold a number of the players that helped them reach that stage of the competition however some players have stepped up from their production line and they will hope to reach the group stages again.

Maccabi Tel Aviv will also look to reach the lucrative group stages of the competition this season, but they will know that beating Salzburg in this game will be no mean feat.

The Israelis defeated Dynamo Brest in the last round to reach this stage of the competition. They beat Suduva away in the previous round but this will be their toughest test so far.

Salzburg has developed a reputation for being a ruthless side when it comes to scoring goals and they come here in fine form.

The Austrians have won all 4 of their last four matches before this, winning by 10-0 against Bregenz in the Austrian Cup in one of those games.

This will be an interesting game and it will be nice to see if Tel-Aviv can stop the onslaught of Salzburg.