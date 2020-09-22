KAA Gent vs Dynamo Kiev Preview

Gent and Dynamo Kyiv will be hoping to reach the group stage of this season’s Champions League when they meet each other in this game.

The group stage of the competition is one of the most lucrative parts of club football in Europe and both sides will hope to get there, but one will leave after this game.

Gent beat Rapid Vienna in the last round to earn another home draw against Kyiv who had to see off AZ Alkmaar at home to reach this round.

The home side is on a two-game winning run and they have won three of their last five games in all competitions, losing just once.

The visitors appear to be on a better run of form ahead of this game as they are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, winning five of those games.

One of their most impressive results in that run was winning 1-3 at Shakhtar Donetsk and that result should give them the confidence to go for the win in this game.

When these sides last met in the Champions League in 2010, Dynamo Kyiv won both legs of the game.