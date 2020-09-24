Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Olympiastadion Date: 25th September 2020 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT Hertha Berlin will host Eintracht Frankfurt in this league game hoping to continue their fine start to the Bundesliga season. The capital city side started their league campaign with a 4-1 win at Werder Bremen last time and they will want to build on that in their first home game of the season here. Frankfurt hosted Arminia Bielefeld in their first league game of the season and they couldn’t get a win as the visitors held them to a 1-1 draw. They know that it will be tough to get all three points in this game, but they will want to get that to keep a positive feeling in their camp. Berlin lost their first competitive game of the season which was a cup game against Braunschweig and they will not want any form of a slip up in this game. The home side has one win and four losses in their last five games, three of which were friendly matches. Frankfurt has two wins and two losses from their last five games – they are unbeaten in their last two games ahead of this match. Frankfurt won the last time they visited Berlin but Berlin has won two of the last five head-to-heads coming into this game. Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
