Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Olympiastadion Date: 25th September 2020 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Hertha Berlin will host Eintracht Frankfurt in this league game hoping to continue their fine start to the Bundesliga season.

The capital city side started their league campaign with a 4-1 win at Werder Bremen last time and they will want to build on that in their first home game of the season here.

Frankfurt hosted Arminia Bielefeld in their first league game of the season and they couldn’t get a win as the visitors held them to a 1-1 draw.

They know that it will be tough to get all three points in this game, but they will want to get that to keep a positive feeling in their camp.

Berlin lost their first competitive game of the season which was a cup game against Braunschweig and they will not want any form of a slip up in this game.

The home side has one win and four losses in their last five games, three of which were friendly matches.

Frankfurt has two wins and two losses from their last five games – they are unbeaten in their last two games ahead of this match.

Frankfurt won the last time they visited Berlin but Berlin has won two of the last five head-to-heads coming into this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Hertha BSC 19:30 Eintracht Frankfurt Augsburg 1907 14:30 Borussia Dortmund Arminia Bielefeld 14:30 1. FC Köln Borussia Mönchengladbach 14:30 Union Berlin 1. FSV Mainz 05 14:30 Stuttgart Bayer 04 Leverkusen 14:30 RB Leipzig Schalke 04 17:30 Werder Bremen TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 14:30 Bayern Munich SC Freiburg 17:00 Wolfsburg Union Berlin 19:30 1. FSV Mainz 05 Borussia Dortmund 14:30 SC Freiburg Eintracht Frankfurt 14:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1. FC Köln 14:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach Werder Bremen 14:30 Arminia Bielefeld Stuttgart 14:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen RB Leipzig 17:30 Schalke 04 Wolfsburg 14:30 Augsburg 1907 Bayern Munich 17:00 Hertha BSC

German Bundesliga Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Bayern Munich 1 1 0 0 8 0 +8 3 2 Hertha BSC 1 1 0 0 4 1 +3 3 3 Borussia Dortmund 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 4 Augsburg 1907 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 5 RB Leipzig 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 6 SC Freiburg 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3 7 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3 8 Arminia Bielefeld 1 0 1 0 1 1 +0 1 9 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 0 1 0 1 1 +0 1 10 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1 0 1 0 0 0 +0 1 11 Wolfsburg 1 0 1 0 0 0 +0 1 12 1. FC Köln 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 13 Stuttgart 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 14 1. FSV Mainz 05 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 15 Union Berlin 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 16 Werder Bremen 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0 17 Borussia Mönchengladbach 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0 18 Schalke 04 1 0 0 1 0 8 -8 0

