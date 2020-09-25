Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Preview

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium – BayArena

Date: 26th September 2020

Kick-off time – 14:30 GMT

Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig meet in this Bundesliga game that promises to be a cracker as both teams look to stay in the Bundesliga race from the start.

The hosts held Wolfsburg to a goalless draw in their first league game last weekend and they will hope that playing at home in this game will help them get their first win but it won’t be easy.

RB Leipzig beat Mainz 04 3-1 at home in their first league game back. They will want to challenge for the Bundesliga this season again even though they will have to do it without Timo Werner this time.

They have started their season strongly after being eliminated from the Champions League at the semifinal stage last season.

They have won both of the competitive games that they have played this season, beating Nurnberg in the DFB Pokal and Mainz in the league.

Leverkusen played just only one friendly game before the start of their season while Leipzig didn’t have time to play any but they have not looked out of shape so far.

When these teams have met recently, they have shared the spoils with two 1:1 draws.

While Leipzig has lost Werner, Leverkusen has also lost Kai Havertz to Chelsea and it will be interesting to see which player steps up for them.

