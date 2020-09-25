Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Preview

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – BayArena Date: 26th September 2020 Kick-off time – 14:30 GMT

Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig meet in this Bundesliga game that promises to be a cracker as both teams look to stay in the Bundesliga race from the start.

The hosts held Wolfsburg to a goalless draw in their first league game last weekend and they will hope that playing at home in this game will help them get their first win but it won’t be easy.

RB Leipzig beat Mainz 04 3-1 at home in their first league game back. They will want to challenge for the Bundesliga this season again even though they will have to do it without Timo Werner this time.

They have started their season strongly after being eliminated from the Champions League at the semifinal stage last season.

They have won both of the competitive games that they have played this season, beating Nurnberg in the DFB Pokal and Mainz in the league.

Leverkusen played just only one friendly game before the start of their season while Leipzig didn’t have time to play any but they have not looked out of shape so far.

When these teams have met recently, they have shared the spoils with two 1:1 draws.

While Leipzig has lost Werner, Leverkusen has also lost Kai Havertz to Chelsea and it will be interesting to see which player steps up for them.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Hertha BSC 19:30 Eintracht Frankfurt Augsburg 1907 14:30 Borussia Dortmund Arminia Bielefeld 14:30 1. FC Köln Borussia Mönchengladbach 14:30 Union Berlin 1. FSV Mainz 05 14:30 Stuttgart Bayer 04 Leverkusen 14:30 RB Leipzig Schalke 04 17:30 Werder Bremen TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 14:30 Bayern Munich SC Freiburg 17:00 Wolfsburg Union Berlin 19:30 1. FSV Mainz 05 Borussia Dortmund 14:30 SC Freiburg Eintracht Frankfurt 14:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1. FC Köln 14:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach Werder Bremen 14:30 Arminia Bielefeld Stuttgart 14:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen RB Leipzig 17:30 Schalke 04 Wolfsburg 14:30 Augsburg 1907 Bayern Munich 17:00 Hertha BSC

German Bundesliga Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Bayern Munich 1 1 0 0 8 0 +8 3 2 Hertha BSC 1 1 0 0 4 1 +3 3 3 Borussia Dortmund 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 4 Augsburg 1907 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 5 RB Leipzig 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 6 SC Freiburg 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3 7 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3 8 Arminia Bielefeld 1 0 1 0 1 1 +0 1 9 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 0 1 0 1 1 +0 1 10 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1 0 1 0 0 0 +0 1 11 Wolfsburg 1 0 1 0 0 0 +0 1 12 1. FC Köln 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 13 Stuttgart 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 14 1. FSV Mainz 05 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 15 Union Berlin 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 16 Werder Bremen 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0 17 Borussia Mönchengladbach 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0 18 Schalke 04 1 0 0 1 0 8 -8 0

