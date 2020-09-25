Manchester City vs Leicester City Preview

Manchester City vs Leicester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 27th September 2020 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Manchester City faces another tough game in quick succession after they saw off the challenge of Wolves in their first league game back last time out.

Leicester City has made a flying start to this Premier League season, but this game will be their toughest so far and it will be interesting to see if they can remain top of the Premier League table after the game.

Kevin De Bruyne continued from where he left off last season as he opened the scoring for Manchester City against Wolves. Phil Foden has become a regular for the Cityzens too and in the absence of Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus has been doing his job by scoring the goals that the team needs.

Jamie Vardy has started this campaign in goalscoring fashion too and Leicester City will be looking for him to fire them into the top four that they narrowly missed out on last season.

The Foxes were eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Arsenal however it was a second-string side that Brendan Rodgers fielded in that game and the Northern Irishman will expect a better performance from his top players in this game.

Manchester City has dominated the head-to-head in this fixture recently as they come here having won the last three between these teams.

