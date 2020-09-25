Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview

Liverpool vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 28th September 2020 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT Liverpool and Arsenal both face arguably their toughest league games of the season so far and Jurgen Klopp’s men will be keen to avenge their loss at the Emirates during project restart. Liverpool won the last Premier League with 99 points and they have amassed 196 points in the last two Premier League seasons. The Reds have kept their squad without selling any of their top players ahead of this season and they will look to win the Premier League yet again. Arsenal has become a resurgent team under Mikel Arteta and after beating Liverpool 2-1 at the Emirates during Project Restart, they now believe that they can beat any team in the division. That game was characterized by two uncharacteristic mistakes by Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker so expect Liverpool to perform better in this game. Arsenal has started this season with two wins from two games and they also beat Leicester City in the Carabao Cup in their last competitive games. Liverpool lost the Community Shield to the Gunners as well, so they will be out to prove that they haven’t lost their dominance over the Gunners in this game. Liverpool has won three of the last five head-to-heasds between these teams, but they have lost the last two. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Liverpool and Arsenal both face arguably their toughest league games of the season so far and Jurgen Klopp’s men will be keen to avenge their loss at the Emirates during project restart.
Liverpool won the last Premier League with 99 points and they have amassed 196 points in the last two Premier League seasons.
The Reds have kept their squad without selling any of their top players ahead of this season and they will look to win the Premier League yet again.
Arsenal has become a resurgent team under Mikel Arteta and after beating Liverpool 2-1 at the Emirates during Project Restart, they now believe that they can beat any team in the division.
That game was characterized by two uncharacteristic mistakes by Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker so expect Liverpool to perform better in this game.
Arsenal has started this season with two wins from two games and they also beat Leicester City in the Carabao Cup in their last competitive games.
Liverpool lost the Community Shield to the Gunners as well, so they will be out to prove that they haven’t lost their dominance over the Gunners in this game.
Liverpool has won three of the last five head-to-heasds between these teams, but they have lost the last two.
