Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview

Gamingtips Staff September 25, 2020 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Anfield

Date: 28th September 2020

Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Liverpool and Arsenal both face arguably their toughest league games of the season so far and Jurgen Klopp’s men will be keen to avenge their loss at the Emirates during project restart.

Liverpool won the last Premier League with 99 points and they have amassed 196 points in the last two Premier League seasons.

The Reds have kept their squad without selling any of their top players ahead of this season and they will look to win the Premier League yet again.

Arsenal has become a resurgent team under Mikel Arteta and after beating Liverpool 2-1 at the Emirates during Project Restart, they now believe that they can beat any team in the division.

That game was characterized by two uncharacteristic mistakes by Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker so expect Liverpool to perform better in this game.

Arsenal has started this season with two wins from two games and they also beat Leicester City in the Carabao Cup in their last competitive games.

Liverpool lost the Community Shield to the Gunners as well, so they will be out to prove that they haven’t lost their dominance over the Gunners in this game.

Liverpool has won three of the last five head-to-heasds between these teams, but they have lost the last two.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Latest Premier League Results

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Check Also

Manchester City vs Leicester City Preview

Manchester City faces another tough game in quick succession after they saw off the challenge ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.