Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers Preview

Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers

Competition – France Ligue 1

Stadium – Parc des Princes

Date: 2nd October 2020

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

PSG will continue their march towards another Ligue 1 title when they play host to Angers in this league game.

The defending champions started their league season poorly with consecutive losses against Lens and Olympique Marseille in their first two games of the season.

They have since returned to form and they will come here on the back of three consecutive wins. Impressively, they have also kept a clean sheet in those games.

Angers beat Brest 3-2 in their last league game. That was their second league win of the season and they will hope to build on that in this game but they should know that it won’t be easy.

PSG reached the final of the Champions League last season however they fell short to eventual winners, Bayern Munich.

They struggled to pick themselves up in those first league games of the season, but they are back in form now and their fans will expect them to get another win in this game.

Angers will be hoping to win as many games as they can this season but they have always struggled in this fixture losing all five of their last five head-to-heads.

Other fixtures taking place this week in France Ligue 1:

France Ligue 1 Table

France Ligue 1 Results

