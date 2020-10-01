Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers Preview

Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium – Parc des Princes Date: 2nd October 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

PSG will continue their march towards another Ligue 1 title when they play host to Angers in this league game.

The defending champions started their league season poorly with consecutive losses against Lens and Olympique Marseille in their first two games of the season.

They have since returned to form and they will come here on the back of three consecutive wins. Impressively, they have also kept a clean sheet in those games.

Angers beat Brest 3-2 in their last league game. That was their second league win of the season and they will hope to build on that in this game but they should know that it won’t be easy.

PSG reached the final of the Champions League last season however they fell short to eventual winners, Bayern Munich.

They struggled to pick themselves up in those first league games of the season, but they are back in form now and their fans will expect them to get another win in this game.

Angers will be hoping to win as many games as they can this season but they have always struggled in this fixture losing all five of their last five head-to-heads.

Other fixtures taking place this week in France Ligue 1:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Paris Saint-Germain 20:00 Angers SCO Lens 16:00 Saint-Etienne OGC Nice 20:00 Nantes Montpellier Hérault SC 12:00 Nîmes Girondins de Bordeaux 14:00 Dijon Brest 14:00 Monaco Metz 14:00 Lorient Strasbourg 14:00 LOSC Lille Métropole Stade Rennais FC 16:00 Stade de Reims Olympique Lyonnais 20:00 Olympique de Marseille Nîmes 01:00 Paris Saint-Germain Strasbourg 01:00 Olympique Lyonnais Saint-Etienne 01:00 OGC Nice Stade de Reims 01:00 Lorient LOSC Lille Métropole 01:00 Lens Nantes 01:00 Brest Monaco 01:00 Montpellier Hérault SC Olympique de Marseille 01:00 Girondins de Bordeaux Dijon 01:00 Stade Rennais FC Angers SCO 01:00 Metz

France Ligue 1 Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Stade Rennais FC 5 4 1 0 12 5 +7 13 2 LOSC Lille Métropole 5 3 2 0 6 2 +4 11 3 Montpellier Hérault SC 5 3 1 1 12 7 +5 10 4 Saint-Etienne 5 3 1 1 8 5 +3 10 5 Monaco 5 3 1 1 9 7 +2 10 6 Lens 5 3 1 1 8 6 +2 10 7 Paris Saint-Germain 5 3 0 2 6 2 +4 9 8 Angers SCO 5 3 0 2 6 8 -2 9 9 Olympique de Marseille 5 2 2 1 6 6 +0 8 10 OGC Nice 5 2 1 2 5 7 -2 7 11 Olympique Lyonnais 5 1 3 1 6 4 +2 6 12 Girondins de Bordeaux 5 1 3 1 3 2 +1 6 13 Brest 5 2 0 3 9 12 -3 6 14 Nîmes 5 1 2 2 8 7 +1 5 15 Nantes 5 1 2 2 5 7 -2 5 16 Lorient 5 1 1 3 8 10 -2 4 17 Metz 5 1 1 3 3 5 -2 4 18 Strasbourg 5 1 0 4 4 10 -6 3 19 Stade de Reims 5 0 1 4 3 8 -5 1 20 Dijon 5 0 1 4 3 10 -7 1

France Ligue 1 Results