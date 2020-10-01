RB Leipzig vs Schalke 04 Preview

RB Leipzig vs Schalke 04 Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Red Bull Arena Date: 3rd October 2020 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

RB Leipzig will hope to add more misery to this struggling Schalke 04 team when both sides meet in this game.

The visitors started their season with an 8-0 loss to Bayern Munich and they lost their second league game of the season last time out 3-1 at home to Werder Bremen.

David Wagner’s side is really struggling and you get the feeling that he might be sacked sooner rather than later.

RB Leipzig have dealt well with the loss of Timo Werner. They reached the semifinals of the last Champions League in the absence of the striker and they have started this season strongly too.

The hosts have won two and drawn one of their three competitive games this season and they look very much like a side that will push Wagner closer to the sack.

Leipzig has emerged as the top side between these teams in recent seasons but Schalke has tried to stay competitive despite this

The last three head-to-heads has seen Leipzig win two and lose one however they did lose their last home game to the visitors.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

Union Berlin 19:30 1. FSV Mainz 05 Werder Bremen 14:30 Arminia Bielefeld Stuttgart 14:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Borussia Dortmund 14:30 SC Freiburg 1. FC Köln 14:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach Eintracht Frankfurt 14:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim RB Leipzig 17:30 Schalke 04 Wolfsburg 14:30 Augsburg 1907 Bayern Munich 17:00 Hertha BSC TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 14:30 Borussia Dortmund Hertha BSC 14:30 Stuttgart 1. FSV Mainz 05 14:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Augsburg 1907 14:30 RB Leipzig SC Freiburg 14:30 Werder Bremen Arminia Bielefeld 17:30 Bayern Munich Borussia Mönchengladbach 19:30 Wolfsburg 1. FC Köln 14:30 Eintracht Frankfurt Schalke 04 17:00 Union Berlin Stuttgart 19:30 1. FC Köln

German Bundesliga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2 2 0 0 7 3 +4 6 2 Augsburg 1907 2 2 0 0 5 1 +4 6 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 1 1 0 4 2 +2 4 4 RB Leipzig 2 1 1 0 4 2 +2 4 5 SC Freiburg 2 1 1 0 4 3 +1 4 6 Arminia Bielefeld 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 7 Bayern Munich 2 1 0 1 9 4 +5 3 8 Stuttgart 2 1 0 1 6 4 +2 3 9 Hertha BSC 2 1 0 1 5 4 +1 3 10 Borussia Dortmund 2 1 0 1 3 2 +1 3 11 Werder Bremen 2 1 0 1 4 5 -1 3 12 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2 0 2 0 1 1 +0 2 13 Wolfsburg 2 0 2 0 1 1 +0 2 14 Union Berlin 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2 1 15 Borussia Mönchengladbach 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1 16 1. FC Köln 2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0 17 1. FSV Mainz 05 2 0 0 2 2 7 -5 0 18 Schalke 04 2 0 0 2 1 11 -10 0

