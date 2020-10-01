RB Leipzig vs Schalke 04 Preview

RB Leipzig vs Schalke 04 Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Red Bull Arena Date: 3rd October 2020 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT RB Leipzig will hope to add more misery to this struggling Schalke 04 team when both sides meet in this game. The visitors started their season with an 8-0 loss to Bayern Munich and they lost their second league game of the season last time out 3-1 at home to Werder Bremen. David Wagner’s side is really struggling and you get the feeling that he might be sacked sooner rather than later. RB Leipzig have dealt well with the loss of Timo Werner. They reached the semifinals of the last Champions League in the absence of the striker and they have started this season strongly too. The hosts have won two and drawn one of their three competitive games this season and they look very much like a side that will push Wagner closer to the sack. Leipzig has emerged as the top side between these teams in recent seasons but Schalke has tried to stay competitive despite this The last three head-to-heads has seen Leipzig win two and lose one however they did lose their last home game to the visitors. Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
