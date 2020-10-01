Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 4th October 2020 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

This game brings Jose Mourinho head-to-head with his former team as well as an Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that has been exchanging words with him recently.

The Special One won the Europa League for Manchester United and helped them finish second in the Premier League table despite complaints that he was not being supported with the players that he wanted.

OGS has spent so much money yet he hasn’t achieved anything close to what Mourinho did in his time.

Now that the Portuguese tactician is managing Spurs, it will be interesting to see if he is able to beat his former team this season.

Gareth Bale will not be able to play this game but Son Heung Min might play some part in the game.

Manchester United has beaten Brighton twice since last weekend, one of which came from a penalty awarded after full time. Nevertheless, they have won their last three competitive games.

Tottenham are also in-form after demolishing Maccabi Haifa 6:2 in the Europa league on Thursday night. Tottenham have won four and drawn one of their last five competitive matches.

Manchester United won one and drew one against Tottenham in the Premier League last season.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Manchester City 01:00 Aston Villa Burnley 01:00 Manchester United Chelsea 12:30 Crystal Palace Everton 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Leeds United 17:30 Manchester City Newcastle United 20:00 Burnley Leicester City 12:00 West Ham United Southampton 12:00 West Bromwich Albion Arsenal 14:00 Sheffield United Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 Fulham Manchester United 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 19:15 Liverpool

Premier League Table

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Leicester City 3 3 0 0 12 4 +8 9 2 Liverpool 3 3 0 0 9 4 +5 9 3 Everton 3 3 0 0 8 3 +5 9 4 Aston Villa 2 2 0 0 4 0 +4 6 5 Arsenal 3 2 0 1 6 4 +2 6 6 Crystal Palace 3 2 0 1 5 3 +2 6 7 Leeds United 3 2 0 1 8 7 +1 6 8 Tottenham Hotspur 3 1 1 1 6 4 +2 4 9 Chelsea 3 1 1 1 6 6 +0 4 10 Newcastle United 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4 11 West Ham United 3 1 0 2 5 4 +1 3 12 Brighton & Hov… 3 1 0 2 6 6 +0 3 13 Manchester City 2 1 0 1 5 6 -1 3 14 Manchester United 2 1 0 1 4 5 -1 3 15 Southampton 3 1 0 2 3 6 -3 3 16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 1 0 2 3 7 -4 3 17 West Bromwich Albion 3 0 1 2 5 11 -6 1 18 Burnley 2 0 0 2 2 5 -3 0 19 Sheffield United 3 0 0 3 0 4 -4 0 20 Fulham 3 0 0 3 3 10 -7 0

