Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Old Trafford

Date: 4th October 2020

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

This game brings Jose Mourinho head-to-head with his former team as well as an Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that has been exchanging words with him recently.

The Special One won the Europa League for Manchester United and helped them finish second in the Premier League table despite complaints that he was not being supported with the players that he wanted.

OGS has spent so much money yet he hasn’t achieved anything close to what Mourinho did in his time.

Now that the Portuguese tactician is managing Spurs, it will be interesting to see if he is able to beat his former team this season.

Gareth Bale will not be able to play this game but Son Heung Min might play some part in the game.

Manchester United has beaten Brighton twice since last weekend, one of which came from a penalty awarded after full time. Nevertheless, they have won their last three competitive games.

Tottenham are also in-form after demolishing Maccabi Haifa 6:2 in the Europa league on Thursday night.  Tottenham  have won four and drawn one of their last five competitive matches.

Manchester United won one and drew one against Tottenham in the Premier League last season.

