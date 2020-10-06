Portugal vs Spain Preview

Portugal vs Spain Competition – International Friendly Stadium: Estádio José Alvalade Date: 7th October 2020 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Portugal and Spain will meet in this friendly game for the first time since they met in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Both teams have been in a fine run of form ahead of this game with the Portuguese national team winning their last four games in all competitions.

Spain is unbeaten in their last 13 international matches, winning ten of those matches.

The Portuguese side is still enjoying the talents of Cristiano Ronaldo who doesn’t seem like stopping anytime soon.

Spain has had more transformation in terms of players.

The Spanish team is made up of new players like Adama Traore and Ansu Fati at the moment and they will hope that they can bring back the golden years of 2008 to 2012 when they won the world cup and two euros.

Portugal won the last two European trophies – Euro 2016 and the Euro Nations League and they will want to keep the winning streak going at the euros next year.

While this is just a friendly game, both teams have pride to play for and they will be keen to leave this game with a win.