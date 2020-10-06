England vs Wales Preview

England vs Wales Competition – International Friendly Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date: 6th October 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

England and Wales will face each other in this game looking to prove to the other that they are ahead at least at the moment.

England has had the upper hand when these sides have met but the Welshmen have been doing great under Ryan Giggs and they will be keen to show England that they are a better side now.

England dropped points for the first time in five games in their last match against Denmark

Prior to that loss, they won four consecutive games and they will want to return to winning ways here as well.

Wales come into this game with no losses from their last eight games on the bounce.

They have impressively won their last four ahead of this match and interestingly all of those matches were won with clean sheets.

Despite their recent run of form, England has a fine head-to-head record in this fixture.

Gareth Southgate’s men have won all 10 of their last ten head-to-head matches against Wales and that should give them the confidence to go for the win here as well.