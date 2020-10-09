Spain vs Switzerland Preview

Spain vs Switzerland Competition – UEFA Nations League Stadium: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano Date: 10th October 2020 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Spain will host Switzerland in this Nations League game hoping to earn all the points against a tough opponent.

The Spaniards were held to a 0-0 draw by Portugal in their last friendly international and they will hope to get back to winning ways in this game.

Luis Enrique is leading a largely changed Spanish team with the likes of Ansu Fati and Adama Traore providing fresh blood for them.

They have been in fine form regardless as they are unbeaten in their last 14 matches.

10 of those matches ended in wins for them as they continue to impress as one of the best teams in Europe.

Switzerland has been in a poor run of form and they head into this game after being beaten 2-1 by Croatia in their last international friendly.

The Swiss haven’t won any of their last three matches, losing two of those games and this game will present a very tough test for them.

The visitors can take some confidence from the fact that they are unbeaten in their last two games against Spain, winning one of those matches.