England vs Belgium Preview

England vs Belgium Competition – UEFA Nations League Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date: 11th October 2020 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

This game brings together two of Europe’s finest teams and a repeat of the FIFA 2018 World Cup third-place match.

England beat Wales 3-0 in their most recent international match, albeit was just a friendly game.

Belgium on the other hand, were held to a 1-1 draw by the Ivory Coast in their friendly game but their team was a much-changed side for that game.

This game will see both teams come together with each side looking to get the upper hand in their Euro Nations League campaign.

England is unbeaten in their last six international games, five of which have ended in wins for them.

Belgium were on a 12 game-winning run before they faced the Ivory Coast and they will want to return to form with a win here.

The Belgians have won the last two meetings between these teams, both of which came in the last World Cup. England won the previous three.

Gareth Southgate rested Harry Kane for this game and he will hope to have him back fresh to get the desired result.

