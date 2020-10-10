France vs Portugal Preview

France vs Portugal Competition – UEFA Nations League Stadium: Stade de France Date: 11th October 2020 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

After earning a 7-1 win over Ukraine last time out, France will hope to beat another top European side in this Euro Nations League game.

Portugal were held to a goalless draw in their game against Spain last time and they will want a swift return to winning ways in this game.

France come into this game on a five-game winning run that has seen them beat the likes of Sweden, Croatia and Ukraine.

Portugal won four straight games before their draw against Spain last week.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains as hungry as ever for success and he will lead the Portuguese national team in this game with hopes of proving that he remains one of the best in the game.

Portugal has traditionally struggled in their games against France and despite losing the previous four head-to-head games to Le Bleus, they beat the Frenchmen in their last meeting to lift Euro 2016.

France moved on to win the World Cup and they will be keen to remain one of the top teams in Europe and they will have one eye on next years European Championship which takes place next year.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Burnley 01:00 Manchester United Manchester City 01:00 Aston Villa Everton 12:30 Liverpool Chelsea 15:00 Southampton Manchester City 17:30 Arsenal Newcastle United 20:00 Manchester United Sheffield United 12:00 Fulham Crystal Palace 14:00 Brighton & Hov… Tottenham Hotspur 16:30 West Ham United Leicester City 19:15 Aston Villa West Bromwich Albion 17:30 Burnley Leeds United 20:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Aston Villa 20:00 Leeds United West Ham United 12:30 Manchester City Fulham 15:00 Crystal Palace Manchester United 17:30 Chelsea Liverpool 20:00 Sheffield United Southampton 16:00 Everton Wolverhampton Wanderers 18:30 Newcastle United Arsenal 21:15 Leicester City

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Everton 4 4 0 0 12 5 +7 12 2 Aston Villa 3 3 0 0 11 2 +9 9 3 Leicester City 4 3 0 1 12 7 +5 9 4 Arsenal 4 3 0 1 8 5 +3 9 5 Liverpool 4 3 0 1 11 11 +0 9 6 Tottenham Hotspur 4 2 1 1 12 5 +7 7 7 Chelsea 4 2 1 1 10 6 +4 7 8 Leeds United 4 2 1 1 9 8 +1 7 9 Newcastle United 4 2 1 1 6 5 +1 7 10 West Ham United 4 2 0 2 8 4 +4 6 11 Southampton 4 2 0 2 5 6 -1 6 12 Crystal Palace 4 2 0 2 5 7 -2 6 13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 4 2 0 2 4 7 -3 6 14 Manchester City 3 1 1 1 6 7 -1 4 15 Brighton & Hov… 4 1 0 3 8 10 -2 3 16 Manchester United 3 1 0 2 5 11 -6 3 17 West Bromwich Albion 4 0 1 3 5 13 -8 1 18 Burnley 3 0 0 3 3 8 -5 0 19 Sheffield United 4 0 0 4 1 6 -5 0 20 Fulham 4 0 0 4 3 11 -8 0

Latest Premier League Results