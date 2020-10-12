Germany vs Switzerland Preview

Germany vs Switzerland Competition – UEFA Nations League Stadium: RheinEnergieStadion Date: 13th October 2020 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Germany will take on Switzerland in this game hoping to build on their first win in the Euro Nations League last time out.

The Germans beat Ukraine 2-1 last time out to earn their first win in the Euro Nations League at the seventh attempt.

They are on a fine run of form now having not lost any of their last nine games in all competitions.

Switzerland is in a poor run of form right now with no wins from their last four games.

They have lost their last two games and have three losses from those four games.

The Swiss side hosted the Germans last year and the game ended in a 1-1 draw. This game should be tougher than that one and they are staring another loss in the face if they don’t improve.

Germany has dominated this fixture over the years however Switzerland won 1 and drew 1 of their last 2 meetings with Germany recently.

Germany is closely following Spain with no losses from the three group games played so far but the Germans have just one win from those matches.

Switzerland faces being relegated if their form continues to nosedive.