Italy vs Netherlands Preview

Italy vs Netherlands Competition – UEFA Nations League Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza Date: 14th October 2020 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Italy will look to beat this out-of-form Netherlands side when both teams meet in this UEFA Nations League game.

The Italians were held to a 0-0 draw by Poland in their last game in the competition and they will be keen to get back to winning ways here.

The Netherlands seems to have lost their momentum after their fine run of form under Ronald Koeman.

They haven’t won any of their last three international matches and they also lost two of those games – both losses coming at home.

The Dutchmen need to get the form that they enjoyed at the start of this competition back and as soon as possible.

These teams have always served up some of the best matches in Europe when they meet however, the Italians have won three of the last five head-to-heads with 2 draws.

This includes the reverse of this game that was played in the Netherlands.

Italy has been in even better form when they have played at home with four wins and no losses from their last five home games.