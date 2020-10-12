Nimes vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview

Nimes vs Paris Saint-Germain Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium – Stade des Costières Date: 16th October 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT PSG will visit Nimes on the return of league football after a long international break and Thomas Tuchel will hope that his players will be in shape to help his team win. PSG’s poor start to the season that saw them lose their first two games has kept them outside the top three after six matches. Nimes has two wins and two draws from six league games so far and that has been enough to help them stay 13th in the league table. With just two points separating them from the top, PSG will want to get back to the top of the Ligue 1 table as quickly as possible and that will require them to win this game. Nimes are unbeaten in their last three games but they have only won one of those games. PSG has won their last four competitive games as they begin to get back to form while three of those wins finished with clean sheets. The Champions seem to have suffered a little hangover from their Champions League final loss however they are back to form now and they will look to get a win here. Other fixtures taking place this week in France Ligue 1: France Ligue 1 Table
