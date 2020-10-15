Everton vs Liverpool Preview

Everton vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 17th October 2020 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Premier League champions visit Premier League leaders for this blockbuster Merseyside Derby.

Everton is looking to end their long wait for a trophy and they have started the Premier League season in solid fashion.

Carlo Ancelotti seems to have finally found his best team since he was made the manager of the Toffees and he will hope to earn another win and his first against Liverpool in this game.

Everton has played seven competitive games this season and they have won all of them.

Liverpool will feel that this international break has come at the perfect time after the Reds were beaten 7-2 by Aston Villa in their last Premier League game.

Liverpool has lost their last two competitive games to Arsenal and Aston Villa and they will be keen to get back to form in this game.

Everton hasn’t beaten the Reds in 22 matches and they will be keen to end that dismal run of form when Jurgen Klopp’s men come to town for this match.

Three points separate both teams ahead of this match and Jurgen Klopp knows that his team will have to win this game to stay in the title race early on.

Mohamed Salah has made a fine start to the season with 5 league goals so far while Dominic Calvert-Lewin has helped Everton with 6 league goals.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Burnley 01:00 Manchester United Manchester City 01:00 Aston Villa Everton 12:30 Liverpool Chelsea 15:00 Southampton Manchester City 17:30 Arsenal Newcastle United 20:00 Manchester United Sheffield United 12:00 Fulham Crystal Palace 14:00 Brighton & Hov… Tottenham Hotspur 16:30 West Ham United Leicester City 19:15 Aston Villa West Bromwich Albion 17:30 Burnley Leeds United 20:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Aston Villa 20:00 Leeds United West Ham United 12:30 Manchester City Fulham 15:00 Crystal Palace Manchester United 17:30 Chelsea Liverpool 20:00 Sheffield United Southampton 16:00 Everton Wolverhampton Wanderers 18:30 Newcastle United Arsenal 21:15 Leicester City

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Everton 4 4 0 0 12 5 +7 12 2 Aston Villa 3 3 0 0 11 2 +9 9 3 Leicester City 4 3 0 1 12 7 +5 9 4 Arsenal 4 3 0 1 8 5 +3 9 5 Liverpool 4 3 0 1 11 11 +0 9 6 Tottenham Hotspur 4 2 1 1 12 5 +7 7 7 Chelsea 4 2 1 1 10 6 +4 7 8 Leeds United 4 2 1 1 9 8 +1 7 9 Newcastle United 4 2 1 1 6 5 +1 7 10 West Ham United 4 2 0 2 8 4 +4 6 11 Southampton 4 2 0 2 5 6 -1 6 12 Crystal Palace 4 2 0 2 5 7 -2 6 13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 4 2 0 2 4 7 -3 6 14 Manchester City 3 1 1 1 6 7 -1 4 15 Brighton & Hov… 4 1 0 3 8 10 -2 3 16 Manchester United 3 1 0 2 5 11 -6 3 17 West Bromwich Albion 4 0 1 3 5 13 -8 1 18 Burnley 3 0 0 3 3 8 -5 0 19 Sheffield United 4 0 0 4 1 6 -5 0 20 Fulham 4 0 0 4 3 11 -8 0

Latest Premier League Results