Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United Preview

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Le Parc des Princes Date: 20th October 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

PSG and Manchester United kick-start their Champions League campaign with this first group game.

The French side reached the final of the competition last season and they will be keen to go one step further and win it this time.

Manchester United makes a return to the competition after missing out last season and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope that his players can make him proud.

After a faltering start to the season, PSG has found some form and it is perfect timing now that the Champions League starts.

The French champions have won all 5 of their last five matches, keeping a clean sheet in four of those games.

Manchester United responded well to their 6-1 loss to Tottenham before the international break when they beat Newcastle United 4-1 on Saturday.

The Red Devils have won four of their last five matches in all competitions and they have scored at least three goals in each of those wins.

The last time these teams met, Manchester United successfully overturned a 2-0 home loss by beating PSG 3-1 in Paris. The French side will have vengeance on their mind ahead of this game.