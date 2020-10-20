Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Allianz Arena Date: 21st October 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Bayern Munich will begin the defence of their European crown when they face Atletico Madrid in this first group game.

The Germans were in outstanding form when they won the competition last season and not much has changed as they continue to dominate the German game.

After losing their long unbeaten run to Hoffenheim recently, they have won their last four competitive matches, scoring at least three goals in each game.

Atletico Madrid remains one of the toughest teams to beat in Europe and although they have lost Thomas Partey, they remain tough to break down.

They beat Celta Vigo 2-0 at the weekend in their first game without the Ghanaian and they will hope to beat Bayern Munich here in what would be an upset.

The Spaniards are unbeaten this season however this is certainly the biggest test that they have faced this season.

Atletico has always presented a tough test for Bayern however, the Germans have won their last three home games against the Spaniards.