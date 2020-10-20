Celtic vs AC Milan Preview

Celtic vs AC Milan Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium – Celtic Park Date: 22nd October 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Celtic begins their European group stage campaign with this tough game against one of the competition’s favourites, AC Milan.

Celtic lost the Old Firm Derby against Rangers on Saturday and although there will be no fans in the stands, they know that they have to get something from this game because consecutive home losses will not be good for morale.

Prior to that loss to Rangers, Celtic were in solid form, winning eight consecutive matches.

AC Milan has made a fine start to their season as they look to earn a return to the Italian top four.

They beat Inter Milan in the last league game to move top of the Serie A table with four wins from as many games.

Ahead of this match, Milan hasn’t lost a match in more than 20 games including friendlies and they look prepared to challenge for titles this season.

The last time these teams met was in the 2013 Champions League and Milan won both legs, beating the Scotsmen 3-0 at Celtic Park.

Celtic has already lost twice at home this season, while Milan hasn’t lost any of their 13 away matches, winning the last six.