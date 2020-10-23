Manchester United vs Chelsea Preview

Manchester United vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 24th October 2020 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Chelsea and Manchester United meet in this game and the Blues will get their newfound resolution at the back tested again.

After starting the season poorly defencively, Frank Lampard’s side has been able to keep two clean sheets in their last three games, including one in their last game against Sevilla.

Manchester United beat the Blues 4-0 the last time they visited Old Trafford for this league fixture and they are in the midst of a fine run of form ahead of this game.

The Reds Devils are on fire ahead of this game after they won four of their last five games in all competitions, including a midweek win in Paris against PSG.

They have recovered well from their 6-1 home loss to Tottenham by winning their last two games, both of which came away from home.

The Blues are also unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions, albeit the last two have ended in draws for them.

Manchester United’s home form hasn’t been the best so far as they lost their opening two league games at home prior to this match.

Now that Timo Werner and Kai Havertz seem to be reaching their required level, the Blues will look to get a morale-boosting win here.

