Lyon vs AS Monaco Preview

Lyon vs AS Monaco Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium – Groupama Stadium Date: 25th October 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT After returning to winning ways in their last league game against Strasbourg, Lyon will look to get another win here against this struggling AS Monaco side. Lyon’s absence from every European competition this season means that they simply have to do well in the league and perhaps earn a return to the top four when the season ends. Monaco has been struggling for the past two seasons after they sold most of their top stars. The Municipality side also want a return to the Champions League, a competition that they thrived in 2016. They have made Nico Kovac their manager because they want him to turn things around for them, but his side is struggling now. Monaco has lost two and won two of their last five matches. Both wins came at home and both losses happened on the road so this might feel like an uphill struggle for them again. Monaco has two wins and three losses from their last five head-to-heads with Lyon. Lyon beat them 3-0 in Monaco the last time both teams met. Other fixtures taking place this week in France Ligue 1: France Ligue 1 Table
