Lyon vs AS Monaco Preview

Lyon vs AS Monaco Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium – Groupama Stadium Date: 25th October 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After returning to winning ways in their last league game against Strasbourg, Lyon will look to get another win here against this struggling AS Monaco side.

Lyon’s absence from every European competition this season means that they simply have to do well in the league and perhaps earn a return to the top four when the season ends.

Monaco has been struggling for the past two seasons after they sold most of their top stars.

The Municipality side also want a return to the Champions League, a competition that they thrived in 2016.

They have made Nico Kovac their manager because they want him to turn things around for them, but his side is struggling now.

Monaco has lost two and won two of their last five matches. Both wins came at home and both losses happened on the road so this might feel like an uphill struggle for them again.

Monaco has two wins and three losses from their last five head-to-heads with Lyon.

Lyon beat them 3-0 in Monaco the last time both teams met.

Other fixtures taking place this week in France Ligue 1:

Other fixtures taking place this week in France Ligue 1:

Lens 13:00 Nantes Olympique de Marseille 21:00 Lens Stade Rennais FC 17:00 Brest Nantes 21:00 Paris Saint-Germain Saint-Etienne 13:00 Montpellier Hérault SC Angers SCO 15:00 OGC Nice Dijon 15:00 Lorient Nîmes 15:00 Metz Stade de Reims 15:00 Strasbourg Monaco 17:00 Girondins de Bordeaux LOSC Lille Métropole 21:00 Olympique Lyonnais Strasbourg 21:00 Olympique de Marseille Girondins de Bordeaux 17:00 Montpellier Hérault SC Paris Saint-Germain 21:00 Stade Rennais FC

France Ligue 1 Table

France Ligue 1 Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Paris Saint-Germain 8 6 0 2 20 3 +17 18 2 LOSC Lille Métropole 8 5 3 0 14 3 +11 18 3 Stade Rennais FC 8 4 3 1 16 10 +6 15 4 Olympique de Marseille 8 4 3 1 11 8 +3 15 5 OGC Nice 8 4 2 2 11 10 +1 14 6 Olympique Lyonnais 8 3 4 1 14 8 +6 13 7 Lens 7 4 1 2 10 10 +0 13 8 Angers SCO 8 4 1 3 10 16 -6 13 9 Girondins de Bordeaux 8 3 3 2 9 5 +4 12 10 Metz 8 3 2 3 9 7 +2 11 11 Montpellier Hérault SC 8 3 2 3 13 13 +0 11 12 Monaco 8 3 2 3 11 13 -2 11 13 Saint-Etienne 8 3 1 4 9 12 -3 10 14 Brest 8 3 0 5 11 18 -7 9 15 Nantes 7 2 2 3 9 10 -1 8 16 Nîmes 8 2 2 4 9 13 -4 8 17 Lorient 8 2 1 5 12 15 -3 7 18 Strasbourg 8 2 0 6 9 16 -7 6 19 Stade de Reims 8 1 2 5 10 13 -3 5 20 Dijon 8 0 2 6 4 18 -14 2

