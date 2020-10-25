AC Milan vs AS Roma Preview

AC Milan vs AS Roma Competition – Serie A Stadium – Giuseppe Meazza Date: 26th October 2020 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

In-form AC Milan will look to win their fifth game in five league outings when they welcome AS Roma for this Serie A match.

The signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic seems to have catapulted the Milan side to a whole new level and there is a genuine chance that they can win the Scudetto now.

Milan has been so good that they have not lost any of their last 20 matches in all competitions.

They have won every one of their last 14 games in all competitions ahead of this game and they currently top the Italian league table – it is a good time to be a Milan fan.

Roma come into this game in the midst of a fine run of form that has seen them win their last three games in all competitions and they are also unbeaten in their last four matches as well.

While Milan is one of the remaining three unbeaten teams in the league this season, AS Roma has already lost once and they have just two wins from their opening four league games.

Both sides won their home game when these teams met in the league last season.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

Milan 20:45 Roma Crotone 15:00 Atalanta Inter Milan 18:00 Parma Bologna 20:45 Cagliari Udinese 12:30 Milan Spezia 15:00 Juventus Torino 15:00 Lazio SSC Napoli 18:00 Sassuolo Roma 18:00 Fiorentina Sampdoria 20:45 Genoa Hellas Verona 20:45 Benevento Genoa 17:00 Torino Sassuolo 20:45 Udinese Cagliari 15:00 Sampdoria Benevento 18:00 Spezia Parma 20:45 Fiorentina

Serie A Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Milan 4 4 0 0 9 1 +8 12 2 SSC Napoli 5 4 0 1 14 5 +9 11 3 Sassuolo 5 3 2 0 16 9 +7 11 4 Inter Milan 5 3 1 1 13 8 +5 10 5 Juventus 5 2 3 0 10 4 +6 9 6 Atalanta 5 3 0 2 15 12 +3 9 7 Sampdoria 5 3 0 2 10 8 +2 9 8 Hellas Verona 5 2 2 1 5 2 +3 8 9 Roma 4 2 1 1 8 7 +1 7 10 Fiorentina 5 2 1 2 10 10 +0 7 11 Cagliari 5 2 1 2 10 12 -2 7 12 Lazio 5 2 1 2 6 9 -3 7 13 Benevento 5 2 0 3 9 14 -5 6 14 Spezia 5 1 2 2 7 11 -4 5 15 Genoa 4 1 1 2 4 9 -5 4 16 Parma 5 1 1 3 6 11 -5 4 17 Bologna 5 1 0 4 8 10 -2 3 18 Udinese 5 1 0 4 5 9 -4 3 19 Torino 4 0 1 3 7 11 -4 1 20 Crotone 5 0 1 4 5 15 -10 1

