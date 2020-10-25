Liverpool vs FC Midtjylland Preview

Liverpool vs FC Midtjylland Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Anfeld Date: 27th October 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will continue life without Virgil van Dijk and they will be looking for their third consecutive win when they welcome Midtjylland to Anfield for this Champions League game.

The Danes are making their first appearance in the competition’s group stages and they were humbled by Atalanta in their first group game last time out.

They were beaten 4-0 by the Italians and it is clear to see that they will be the weakest team in the group and playing Liverpool next may not help their confidence.

The Reds have made an inconsistent start to this season but they remain one of the best teams in the world on their day.

The absence of Virgil van Dijk may have affected them, but they are expected to come through this game without a hiccup.

With two wins from two, they are unbeaten in their last three competitive games having lost the previous two.

Midtjylland recovered well from their loss to Atalanta in the Champions League to beat Brondby 3-2 away from home in their domestic league at the weekend however they know that playing Liverpool at Anfield in another ball-game entirely.

FC Midtjylland have lost just one of their last nine games and they will be hoping to avoid another defeat in this game.