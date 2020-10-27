Juventus vs Barcelona Preview

Juventus vs Barcelona Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Allianz Stadium Date: 28th October 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Juve and Barcelona will meet each other in this second Champions League group game of the season in a match that promises a lot of excitement.

The Bianconeri started their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 win at Dynamo Kyiv while Barcelona started theirs with a 5-1 win over Ferencvaros to go top of their group.

One of these teams is expected to be the winner of this group and this game will determine who will enter the next round of fixtures chasing the other for the top spot.

The biggest news of the day is that Cristiano Ronaldo might miss the game as he is still Covid-positive after his last test, but Juve has adapted without him.

Although the Old Ladies are without a win in the league in three matches, they will feel confident ahead of this match because Barcelona just lost to Real Madrid.

Barcelona’s 3-1 loss to Madrid at the weekend was their first loss of the season but it was also their biggest match of the campaign so far.

Another defeat here will show that Ronald Koeman’s side still has a lot of work to do in terms of competing with the top teams.

Barcelona is unbeaten in their last four games against Juventus, winning two.