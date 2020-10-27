Manchester United vs RB Leipzig Preview

Manchester United vs RB Leipzig Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Old Trafford Date: 28th October 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United will be looking to maintain their current fine run of form that has seen them lose none of their last three matches when they host this equally in-form RB Leipzig side.

The Red Devils have responded well to their 1-6 loss at home to Tottenham and they come into this game unbeaten in three matches since that fateful day, two of which have been wins for them.

RB Leipzig is enjoying a fine start to their league season as the Germans top of the Bundesliga table ahead of Bayern Munich.

They have made an unbeaten start to the season and they come to England on a run of four consecutive wins.

In that run, they kept three clean sheets and they have conceded just a single goal so United should expect a tough game from a very organized team.

Manchester United has been in fine goal-scoring form apart from their draw to Chelsea last time out.

They have scored at least three goals in four of their last five wins and they will hope to continue that in this game.

This game is the first meeting between these teams as Leipzig are one of the fastest rising teams in recent seasons.