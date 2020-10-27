Real Sociedad vs Napoli Preview

Real Sociedad vs Napoli Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium – Reale Arena Date: 29th October 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

In-form Real Sociedad host Napoli in this game with the Spaniards hoping to continue their fine run of form while the Italians will be looking for their first points in the competition this season.

The Europa League hasn’t been a happy place for Napoli who remain one of the top teams in Italy this season.

The Italians will be hoping to finally get their European campaign off to a fine start here but it isn’t the easiest of places to want to do that.

Sociedad has won their last four games in all competitions, keeping a clean sheet in all but one of those matches.

They also won their first group game of the Europa League 1-0 away to Rijeka and they will want to remain in prime position by getting another win here.

Napoli remain unbeaten in the Italian top flight and as a matter of fact, they won all of their domestic games so far this season – they would be top of the league standings if they hadn’t been docked 4 points for missing their game against Juve.

Napoli were beaten 1-0 by AZ Alkmaar in their first Europa League game and they will hope to get their campaign up and running with their first win here.