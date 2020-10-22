Aston Villa vs Leeds United Preview

Aston Villa vs Leeds United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Villa Park

Date: 23rd October 2020

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Aston Villa will host Leeds in this game with the Villans hoping to go top of the Premier League table with a win.

Dean Smith’s side has started this season in solid form and they remain the only Premier League team that hasn’t lost a league game yet so far.

They have been so good that their fans will be dreaming of a Leicester City style Premier League title win.

They beat the Foxes at the King Power Stadium in their last game and they have also beaten Liverpool this season, shocking the Reds with a 7-2 win.

Leeds United has also made a fine start to life in the Premier League although their 1-0 loss to Wolves last time out means that they haven’t won either of their last two league games.

Villa has lost one of their last 5 competitive games and surprisingly it came in the Carabao Cup against Stoke City.

The Villans will be confident ahead of this game knowing that Leeds United are struggling for form at the moment.

Leeds won 3-2 on their last visit to Villa Park and they are unbeaten in two against Villa.

