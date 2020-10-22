Aston Villa vs Leeds United Preview

Aston Villa vs Leeds United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Villa Park Date: 23rd October 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Aston Villa will host Leeds in this game with the Villans hoping to go top of the Premier League table with a win.

Dean Smith’s side has started this season in solid form and they remain the only Premier League team that hasn’t lost a league game yet so far.

They have been so good that their fans will be dreaming of a Leicester City style Premier League title win.

They beat the Foxes at the King Power Stadium in their last game and they have also beaten Liverpool this season, shocking the Reds with a 7-2 win.

Leeds United has also made a fine start to life in the Premier League although their 1-0 loss to Wolves last time out means that they haven’t won either of their last two league games.

Villa has lost one of their last 5 competitive games and surprisingly it came in the Carabao Cup against Stoke City.

The Villans will be confident ahead of this game knowing that Leeds United are struggling for form at the moment.

Leeds won 3-2 on their last visit to Villa Park and they are unbeaten in two against Villa.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Burnley 01:00 Manchester United Manchester City 01:00 Aston Villa Aston Villa 20:00 Leeds United West Ham United 12:30 Manchester City Fulham 15:00 Crystal Palace Manchester United 17:30 Chelsea Liverpool 20:00 Sheffield United Southampton 16:00 Everton Wolverhampton Wanderers 18:30 Newcastle United Arsenal 21:15 Leicester City Brighton & Hov… 19:30 West Bromwich Albion Burnley 22:00 Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wanderers 22:00 Crystal Palace Sheffield United 14:30 Manchester City Burnley 17:00 Chelsea Liverpool 19:30 West Ham United Aston Villa 14:00 Southampton Newcastle United 16:00 Everton Manchester United 18:30 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur 21:15 Brighton & Hov…

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Everton 5 4 1 0 14 7 +7 13 2 Aston Villa 4 4 0 0 12 2 +10 12 3 Liverpool 5 3 1 1 13 13 +0 10 4 Leicester City 5 3 0 2 12 8 +4 9 5 Arsenal 5 3 0 2 8 6 +2 9 6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 5 3 0 2 5 7 -2 9 7 Tottenham Hotspur 5 2 2 1 15 8 +7 8 8 Chelsea 5 2 2 1 13 9 +4 8 9 West Ham United 5 2 1 2 11 7 +4 7 10 Leeds United 5 2 1 2 9 9 +0 7 11 Manchester City 4 2 1 1 7 7 +0 7 12 Southampton 5 2 1 2 8 9 -1 7 13 Newcastle United 5 2 1 2 7 9 -2 7 14 Crystal Palace 5 2 1 2 6 8 -2 7 15 Manchester United 4 2 0 2 9 12 -3 6 16 Brighton & Hov… 5 1 1 3 9 11 -2 4 17 West Bromwich Albion 5 0 2 3 5 13 -8 2 18 Burnley 4 0 1 3 3 8 -5 1 19 Sheffield United 5 0 1 4 2 7 -5 1 20 Fulham 5 0 1 4 4 12 -8 1

Latest Premier League Results