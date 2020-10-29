Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Molineux Stadium Date: 30th October 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Wolves and Crystal Palace will meet each other in this Friday Night game hoping to maintain their unbeaten run.

The in-form Raul Jimenez helped Wolves to a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United last time out as he scored in consecutive games.

The Mexican has now scored four league goals this season.

Wilfried Zaha has helped Crystal Palace with five league goals and an assist and the Ivorian winger seems to be back to his best after a poor campaign last season.

Palace come into this game after beating Fulham 2-1 last time out and they will be keen to earn their second win in as many games here.

Wolves started their campaign with consecutive home losses, but they are unbeaten in their last two home games coming into this match.

Palace has won two of their three away league games this season, including at Manchester United in their first away match of the season.

Wolves won the last time these teams met at Molineux, but Palace has two wins from their last three visits to this stadium.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Burnley 00:00 Manchester United Manchester City 00:00 Aston Villa Wolverhampton Wanderers 21:00 Crystal Palace Sheffield United 13:30 Manchester City Burnley 16:00 Chelsea Liverpool 18:30 West Ham United Aston Villa 13:00 Southampton Newcastle United 15:00 Everton Manchester United 17:30 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur 20:15 Brighton & Hov… Fulham 18:30 West Bromwich Albion Leeds United 21:00 Leicester City Brighton & Hov… 18:30 Burnley Southampton 21:00 Newcastle United Everton 13:30 Manchester United Crystal Palace 16:00 Leeds United Chelsea 18:30 Sheffield United West Ham United 21:00 Fulham

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Everton 6 4 1 1 14 9 +5 13 2 Liverpool 6 4 1 1 15 14 +1 13 3 Aston Villa 5 4 0 1 12 5 +7 12 4 Leicester City 6 4 0 2 13 8 +5 12 5 Tottenham Hotspur 6 3 2 1 16 8 +8 11 6 Leeds United 6 3 1 2 12 9 +3 10 7 Southampton 6 3 1 2 10 9 +1 10 8 Crystal Palace 6 3 1 2 8 9 -1 10 9 Wolverhampton Wanderers 6 3 1 2 6 8 -2 10 10 Chelsea 6 2 3 1 13 9 +4 9 11 Arsenal 6 3 0 3 8 7 +1 9 12 West Ham United 6 2 2 2 12 8 +4 8 13 Manchester City 5 2 2 1 8 8 +0 8 14 Newcastle United 6 2 2 2 8 10 -2 8 15 Manchester United 5 2 1 2 9 12 -3 7 16 Brighton & Hov… 6 1 2 3 10 12 -2 5 17 West Bromwich Albion 6 0 3 3 6 14 -8 3 18 Burnley 5 0 1 4 3 9 -6 1 19 Sheffield United 6 0 1 5 3 9 -6 1 20 Fulham 6 0 1 5 5 14 -9 1

