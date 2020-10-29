Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Preview

Gamingtips Staff October 29, 2020 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Molineux Stadium

Date: 30th October 2020

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Wolves and Crystal Palace will meet each other in this Friday Night game hoping to maintain their unbeaten run.

The in-form Raul Jimenez helped Wolves to a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United last time out as he scored in consecutive games.

The Mexican has now scored four league goals this season.

Wilfried Zaha has helped Crystal Palace with five league goals and an assist and the Ivorian winger seems to be back to his best after a poor campaign last season.

Palace come into this game after beating Fulham 2-1 last time out and they will be keen to earn their second win in as many games here.

Wolves started their campaign with consecutive home losses, but they are unbeaten in their last two home games coming into this match.

Palace has won two of their three away league games this season, including at Manchester United in their first away match of the season.

Wolves won the last time these teams met at Molineux, but Palace has two wins from their last three visits to this stadium.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Latest Premier League Results

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Check Also

Liverpool vs West Ham United Preview

Liverpool faces even more problems at the back now that Fabinho has been injured. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.