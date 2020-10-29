Liverpool vs West Ham United Preview

Liverpool vs West Ham United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 31st October 2020 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Liverpool faces even more problems at the back now that Fabinho has been injured.

The Brazilian has been a makeshift centre-back as a replacement for the injured Virgil van Dijk for the last few games but he limped off in Liverpool’s last match against Midtjylland.

The Reds have been doing fine even with their defencive crisis as they came from a goal down to beat Sheffield United in the league last weekend.

Despite missing Van Dijk, the Reds have won their last three competitive matches, keeping a clean sheet in two of them.

However, they face a West Ham team that seems to keep getting better and also enjoys upsetting the league’s top sides this season.

David Moyes’ side is unbeaten in their last four Premier League games and their opponents in that run of games have been Manchester City, Tottenham, Leicester City and Wolves.

The Hammers are currently 12th in the league table but their form should result in them pushing higher up the table sooner rather than later.

Liverpool hasn’t done badly against the Hammers in recent games as the Reds remain unbeaten in their last five matches against them, winning four.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Premier League Table

