Manchester United vs Arsenal Preview

Manchester United vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 1st November 2020 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Manchester United will host Arsenal in this Premier League game with both teams looking to stay in the race for the Premier League’s top four.

The Red Devils made a return to the Champions League this season and they will feel that they belong to the top four now.

Arsenal has been playing Europa League football since 2017 and they have spent money this summer to try and get into the top four.

The Red Devils come into this game on a fine run of form that has seen them win three of their last four games and they have lost none of those matches.

Arsenal has been in poor run of form recently as they come into this game with two losses from their last two league games.

They have had better form in the Europa League winning two of two group games in that competition.

Arsenal has three wins from their last five games in all competitions and they will be keen to get another win here.

Manchester United won their last game 5-0 in the Champions League against RB Leipzig in a game that was expected to be close.

The Red Devils have kept a clean sheet in their last two games, but they lost their last game against Arsenal and the Gunners are unbeaten in their last three games against the Red Devils.

