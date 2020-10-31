Villarreal vs Real Valladolid Preview

Villarreal vs Real Valladolid Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Estadio de la Cerámica Date: 2nd November 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Villarreal will take on struggling Real Valladolid in this La Liga game as they look to keep up with the top clubs in hope of ending this season in a European place.

Unai Emery’s side has been in fine form ahead of this game as they have won four and lost none of their last five games in all competitions.

Valladolid has been in terrible form ahead of this match as they come here winless in their last five games in all competitions.

They have lost four of their last five matches and they will come into this game looking to get a win in order to boost their morale.

The last game between both teams ended in a 1-1 draw, but Villarreal won the last time they hosted the visitors.

Valladolid has two wins and a defeat from the last five matches between both teams and they will look to their fine head-to-head record to get something from this game.

Villareal has solid home form ahead of this match with five wins from their last five home games.

Valladolid on the other hand, has no wins from their last five away games, losing three of them.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Barcelona 00:00 Elche Real Madrid 00:00 Getafe Levante 00:00 Atlético de Madrid Sevilla 00:00 Elche Elche 21:00 Celta Vigo Huesca 14:00 Eibar Barcelona 16:15 Real Betis Sevilla 18:30 Osasuna Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Cádiz Getafe 14:00 Villarreal Real Sociedad 16:15 Granada Levante 18:30 Deportivo Alavés Real Valladolid 18:30 Athletic Bilbao Valencia 21:00 Real Madrid Osasuna 21:00 Huesca Levante 14:00 Elche Villarreal 16:15 Real Madrid Sevilla 18:30 Celta Vigo Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Barcelona

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Sociedad 8 5 2 1 18 4 +14 17 2 Real Madrid 7 5 1 1 13 5 +8 16 3 Villarreal 8 4 3 1 10 8 +2 15 4 Atlético de Madrid 6 4 2 0 13 2 +11 14 5 Cádiz 8 4 2 2 8 6 +2 14 6 Granada 7 4 2 1 9 9 +0 14 7 Real Betis 8 4 0 4 10 12 -2 12 8 Getafe 7 3 2 2 7 6 +1 11 9 Osasuna 7 3 1 3 7 7 +0 10 10 Elche 6 3 1 2 6 7 -1 10 11 Athletic Bilbao 7 3 0 4 6 7 -1 9 12 Barcelona 6 2 2 2 10 6 +4 8 13 Valencia 8 2 2 4 11 13 -2 8 14 Deportivo Alavés 8 2 2 4 6 9 -3 8 15 Eibar 8 2 2 4 5 8 -3 8 16 Sevilla 6 2 1 3 6 6 +0 7 17 Celta Vigo 8 1 3 4 5 14 -9 6 18 Levante 7 1 2 4 7 12 -5 5 19 Huesca 8 0 5 3 6 14 -8 5 20 Real Valladolid 8 0 3 5 5 13 -8 3

