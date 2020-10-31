Villarreal vs Real Valladolid Preview

Villarreal vs Real Valladolid

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Estadio de la Cerámica

Date: 2nd November 2020

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Villarreal will take on struggling Real Valladolid in this La Liga game as they look to keep up with the top clubs in hope of ending this season in a European place.

Unai Emery’s side has been in fine form ahead of this game as they have won four and lost none of their last five games in all competitions.

Valladolid has been in terrible form ahead of this match as they come here winless in their last five games in all competitions.

They have lost four of their last five matches and they will come into this game looking to get a win in order to boost their morale.

The last game between both teams ended in a 1-1 draw, but Villarreal won the last time they hosted the visitors.

Valladolid has two wins and a defeat from the last five matches between both teams and they will look to their fine head-to-head record to get something from this game.

Villareal has solid home form ahead of this match with five wins from their last five home games.

Valladolid on the other hand, has no wins from their last five away games, losing three of them.

