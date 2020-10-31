Atalanta vs Liverpool Preview

Atalanta vs Liverpool Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Gewiss Stadium Date: 3rd November 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will visit Bergamo for this Champions League game against one of the toughest opponents to play against in their group.

The Reds have won their two group games so far, but this game represents the toughest opponent they will face in the competition’s group stage this season.

Atalanta is one of the highest scorers in Europe and they face a Liverpool team that has issues at the back.

The Reds won their fourth consecutive game without Virgil van Dijk at the weekend against West Ham.

For the second time in two league games, they had to come from a goal down to win their match.

Atalanta also won their league game at the weekend with two goals from Luis Muriel helping them beat Crotone 2-1.

The Italians have developed a reputation for being one of the top scorers in Europe over the past few seasons and their rampaging attacks might be a problem for Liverpool’s weakened backline.

Atalanta drew their last home game 2-2 against Ajax and they have just 1 win in three competitive home games this season.

Liverpool, by contrast, has lost just one of their away games this season, winning three of five.