RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview

RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Red Bull Arena Date: 4th November 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

PSG travel to Germany for this game against RB Leipzig with the winner knowing that they can keep Manchester United in check.

The Germans were beaten 5-0 by the Red Devils in their last game but PSG also lost to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and they will feel that they can beat this Leipzig team that went on to lose their most recent against Borussia Monchengladbach.

PSG on the other hand, reacted well to their loss to Manchester United and they come here with three wins from three and they have kept a clean sheet in each of those games.

The French side will however, be without the services of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe who have both been injured for this game.

Leipzig know that this is a good chance for them to make a statement and the Germans will want to do all that they can to avoid a defeat here.

The Germans home form is excellent as they have won their last four home games in all competitions.

PSG has been in solid form away from home with Thomas Tuchel’s side winning all of their last five away matches.

PSG beat Leipzig 3-0 in the last years Champions League semifinal and the Germans should come here with vengeance on their mind as well.