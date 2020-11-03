Arsenal vs Molde Preview

Arsenal vs Molde Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium – Emirates Stadium Date: 5th November 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Arsenal will look to build on their two-game winning run when they welcome Molde for this Europa League game.

The Gunners have started this season in an inconsistent manner, however, their recent run of form has been good.

They beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Premier League over the weekend to set themselves up for a fine run before the international break.

They have also been fantastic in the Europa League after winning their opening two group games.

Their next two games against Molde offers them a chance to pull ahead of the other teams in their group and set themselves up to reach the knockout stages.

Molde isn’t one of the top teams in the competition this season but the Norwegians are in solid form and that cannot be overlooked.

They come here on a run of six consecutive wins in all competitions and they have also won their opening two group games of the Europa League season.

Arsenal has three wins from their last five games in all competitions. Two of them came in this competition but if they rest their top men for this game, it might be more difficult than the odds suggest.