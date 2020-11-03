Southampton vs Newcastle United Preview

Southampton vs Newcastle United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium

Date: 6th November 2020

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

In-form Southampton host Newcastle United in this Premier League game hoping to continue their fine run of form.

The Saints have been one of the in-form teams in the Premier League this season and they come into this game with four wins and no losses from their last five games in all competitions.

Newcastle has also earned some fine results in the English top-flight this season and they are unbeaten in their last two games ahead of this match.

Steve Bruce’s men beat Everton 2-1 in their last league game and they have won three of their last five games in all competitions, losing just once.

The Saints won against Aston Villa, Everton, West Brom and Burnley before drawing with Chelsea in their last five league games so this match is one that they will attack with confidence.

The home side however, has a poor record against Newcastle United as the Magpies are unbeaten in their six head-to-head matches, winning four.

Despite Newcastle’s excellent H2H record, bookmakers have priced Southampton up as slight odds-on favourites to come out on top in this game while punters who follow H2H records will be pleased to hear Newcastle are underdogs.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Premier League Table

Latest Premier League Results

