Southampton vs Newcastle United Preview

Southampton vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium Date: 6th November 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

In-form Southampton host Newcastle United in this Premier League game hoping to continue their fine run of form.

The Saints have been one of the in-form teams in the Premier League this season and they come into this game with four wins and no losses from their last five games in all competitions.

Newcastle has also earned some fine results in the English top-flight this season and they are unbeaten in their last two games ahead of this match.

Steve Bruce’s men beat Everton 2-1 in their last league game and they have won three of their last five games in all competitions, losing just once.

The Saints won against Aston Villa, Everton, West Brom and Burnley before drawing with Chelsea in their last five league games so this match is one that they will attack with confidence.

The home side however, has a poor record against Newcastle United as the Magpies are unbeaten in their six head-to-head matches, winning four.

Despite Newcastle’s excellent H2H record, bookmakers have priced Southampton up as slight odds-on favourites to come out on top in this game while punters who follow H2H records will be pleased to hear Newcastle are underdogs.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Burnley 00:00 Manchester United Manchester City 00:00 Aston Villa Brighton & Hov… 18:30 Burnley Southampton 21:00 Newcastle United Everton 13:30 Manchester United Crystal Palace 16:00 Leeds United Chelsea 18:30 Sheffield United West Ham United 21:00 Fulham West Bromwich Albion 13:00 Tottenham Hotspur Leicester City 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City 17:30 Liverpool Arsenal 20:15 Aston Villa Newcastle United 13:30 Chelsea Aston Villa 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Burnley 16:00 Crystal Palace Fulham 16:00 Everton Liverpool 16:00 Leicester City Manchester United 16:00 West Bromwich Albion Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Southampton Tottenham Hotspur 18:30 Manchester City

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Liverpool 7 5 1 1 17 15 +2 16 2 Leicester City 7 5 0 2 17 9 +8 15 3 Tottenham Hotspur 7 4 2 1 18 9 +9 14 4 Everton 7 4 1 2 15 11 +4 13 5 Southampton 7 4 1 2 14 12 +2 13 6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 4 1 2 8 8 +0 13 7 Chelsea 7 3 3 1 16 9 +7 12 8 Aston Villa 6 4 0 2 15 9 +6 12 9 Arsenal 7 4 0 3 9 7 +2 12 10 Manchester City 6 3 2 1 9 8 +1 11 11 Newcastle United 7 3 2 2 10 11 -1 11 12 Leeds United 7 3 1 3 13 13 +0 10 13 Crystal Palace 7 3 1 3 8 11 -3 10 14 West Ham United 7 2 2 3 13 10 +3 8 15 Manchester United 6 2 1 3 9 13 -4 7 16 Brighton & Hov… 7 1 2 4 11 14 -3 5 17 Fulham 7 1 1 5 7 14 -7 4 18 West Bromwich Albion 7 0 3 4 6 16 -10 3 19 Sheffield United 7 0 1 6 3 10 -7 1 20 Burnley 6 0 1 5 3 12 -9 1

Latest Premier League Results