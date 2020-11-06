Everton vs Manchester United Preview

Everton vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 7th November 2020 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Under pressure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will take his Manchester United team to Everton in this Premier League game looking to get back to winning ways.

The Red Devils have been as inconsistent as can be in this campaign when they were expected to do better than finishing in the Champions League places like last season.

Everton started the season in fine form and they remained top of the Premier League table after five games.

However, after they drew against Liverpool, their form has dropped off and their 2-0 loss to Southampton last time shows that Carlo Ancelotti’s side may have run out of gas early.

Both of these teams need to win this game as they come here with two defeats from their last two games.

Everton is winless in three games since their draw against Liverpool while Manchester United has lost to Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir in their last two games.

Everton will be confident of getting something from this game as they haven’t lost to Manchester United in their last three head-to-head games.

At home, Everton is unbeaten in six games while Manchester United has lost just one of their last five away matches, winning the rest.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Burnley 00:00 Manchester United Manchester City 00:00 Aston Villa West Bromwich Albion 13:00 Tottenham Hotspur Leicester City 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City 17:30 Liverpool Arsenal 20:15 Aston Villa Newcastle United 13:30 Chelsea Aston Villa 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Burnley 16:00 Crystal Palace Fulham 16:00 Everton Liverpool 16:00 Leicester City Manchester United 16:00 West Bromwich Albion Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Southampton Tottenham Hotspur 18:30 Manchester City Sheffield United 15:00 West Ham United Leeds United 17:30 Arsenal

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Southampton 8 5 1 2 16 12 +4 16 2 Liverpool 7 5 1 1 17 15 +2 16 3 Chelsea 8 4 3 1 20 10 +10 15 4 Leicester City 7 5 0 2 17 9 +8 15 5 Tottenham Hotspur 7 4 2 1 18 9 +9 14 6 Everton 8 4 1 3 16 14 +2 13 7 Crystal Palace 8 4 1 3 12 12 +0 13 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 4 1 2 8 8 +0 13 9 Aston Villa 6 4 0 2 15 9 +6 12 10 Arsenal 7 4 0 3 9 7 +2 12 11 West Ham United 8 3 2 3 14 10 +4 11 12 Manchester City 6 3 2 1 9 8 +1 11 13 Newcastle United 8 3 2 3 10 13 -3 11 14 Manchester United 7 3 1 3 12 14 -2 10 15 Leeds United 8 3 1 4 14 17 -3 10 16 Brighton & Hov… 8 1 3 4 11 14 -3 6 17 Fulham 8 1 1 6 7 15 -8 4 18 West Bromwich Albion 7 0 3 4 6 16 -10 3 19 Burnley 7 0 2 5 3 12 -9 2 20 Sheffield United 8 0 1 7 4 14 -10 1

Latest Premier League Results