Everton vs Manchester United Preview

Everton vs Manchester United
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Goodison Park
Date: 7th November 2020
Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT
Under pressure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will take his Manchester United team to Everton in this Premier League game looking to get back to winning ways.
The Red Devils have been as inconsistent as can be in this campaign when they were expected to do better than finishing in the Champions League places like last season.
Everton started the season in fine form and they remained top of the Premier League table after five games.
However, after they drew against Liverpool, their form has dropped off and their 2-0 loss to Southampton last time shows that Carlo Ancelotti’s side may have run out of gas early.
Both of these teams need to win this game as they come here with two defeats from their last two games.
Everton is winless in three games since their draw against Liverpool while Manchester United has lost to Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir in their last two games.
Everton will be confident of getting something from this game as they haven’t lost to Manchester United in their last three head-to-head games.
At home, Everton is unbeaten in six games while Manchester United has lost just one of their last five away matches, winning the rest.
