Manchester City vs Liverpool Preview

Manchester City vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 8th November 2020 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Manchester City and Liverpool will face each other in this crunch game that may decide where the league title ends up at the end of this season.

The Reds overcame 30 years of hurt to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title last season.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been showing a steady decline since their 100 points record in the 2017/18 campaign.

The Cityzens will head into this game 10th in the Premier League table while Liverpool sit top of the mountain at this early stage.

The Reds have had to deal with the long-term injury to Virgil van Dijk however, even that hasn’t stopped them from winning games.

As a matter of fact, they have won all of their last five matches that the Dutchman has missed, the last of which was a 5-0 away win against Atalanta in the Champions League.

City has had an inconsistent start to the season but Pep Guardiola’s side is in the midst of a steady run of form now.

They come into this game unbeaten in their last 8 games in all competitions and six of those matches have ended in wins for them.

The last time these teams met at the Etihad, Manchester City secured a 4-0 win over a Liverpool side that had already won the Premier League title.

This game presents City with a chance to slow down their fellow title favourites as well as to help Liverpool consolidate their position at the top of the Premier League table.

