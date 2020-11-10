Netherlands vs Spain Preview

Netherlands vs Spain Competition – International Friendly Stadium: Johan Cruijff Arena Date: 11th November 2020 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

The Netherlands will take on Spain in this friendly game as both nations prepare for more important matches to come.

The Dutch side will be without the presence of Virgil van Dijk and they have been in a poor run of form prior to this game.

Spain will also look to recover from their 1-0 loss to Ukraine last time out as they look to get back to the top of the European game.

Holland has suffered from poor form since they lost Ronald Koeman to Barcelona and they will want that to end before the next round of competitive games.

Spain was unbeaten in more than 15 games before Ukraine beat them the last time and they will want to get back to winning ways in this game.

These teams have been at the top of world football before now and they have served up some classic meetings before now.

The last time they met in a friendly international in 2015, the Netherlands beat Spain 2-0.

The Netherlands has four wins from their last five meetings with Spain.