Northern Ireland vs Slovakia Preview

Northern Ireland vs Slovakia Competition – 2020 European Championship Qualifying, Playoff – Final Stadium: Windsor Park Date: 12th November 2020 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Two out of form teams meet in this game with both hoping to reach the Euros next year.

It is a make or break game for them and it will be interesting to see who recovers from poor form to get the slot on offer.

Northern Ireland come into this game with three loses from their last five games and two losses from their last two.

Slovakia doesn’t have a much better record as the Slovaks come here with an identical two losses from two and three losses from the last five.

The Northern Irish don’t have a great record of late when they have played at home as they have not won any of their last four home games, losing three of those matches, including the last two on the trot.

Slovakia isn’t doing better on the road either with the Slovaks losing two of their last three away games, winning none.

The visitors won their previous two away games and they will hope to get back to winning form in this game.

Northern Ireland has a big goal-scoring problem at the moment as they have scored no goals in their last two games.

Bookmakers have priced Northern Ireland up as very slight favourites in this game however the odds are extremely close and Slovakia are in with a real shout according to oddsmakers.

Goal markets point to a very tight affair given what’s at stake as under 2.5 goals is trading long odds-on prior to kick-off.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.