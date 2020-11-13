Colombia vs Uruguay Preview

Colombia vs Uruguay Competition – FIFA World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez Date: 13th November 2020 Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

Colombia will look to maintain their four game unbeaten run and inflict consecutive losses on Uruguay when both teams meet in this game.

The South Americans are already playing their qualifiers for the next World Cup and both of these teams will want to be at Qatar 2022.

Colombia was held to a 2-2 draw at Chile last time out to halt their winning run.

Colombia were on a run of three wins in a row prior to their meeting with Chile and they will hope to get back to winning ways in this game, but it won’t be easy.

Uruguay was beaten by Ecuador in their last international game and they will be keen to get back to winning ways here.

They were unbeaten in seven games before that loss although that run included 4 wins and 3 draws.

While Colombia sits third in the standings ahead of this match, Uruguay is 6th and outside the qualification places at the moment.

Luis Suarez has scored three times in the qualifiers so far and he will hope to score here in a bid to help his nation win the game.