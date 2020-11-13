Portugal vs France Preview

Portugal vs France Competition – UEFA Nations League Stadium: Estádio da Luz Date: 14th November 2020 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Portugal will host France in this Euro Nations League game with hopes of maintaining their 8 game unbeaten run.

France cannot say the same thing after they suffered a shock 2-0 home loss to Finland in their last international match.

Portugal has emerged as one of the top teams in world football recently and the leadership of Cristiano Ronaldo is set to help them keep their fine run of form.

France won the last World Cup however the Frenchmen seem to struggle more in qualifying games.

Their loss to Finland last time out was their first defeat in 12 games and they will be keen not to lose two straight games.

Portugal is in the midst a fine run of form defencively as they haven’t conceded a goal in their last five matches.

France hasn’t been that good at the back as the Frenchmen have conceded 6 goals in their last five matches.

These teams met last month and the game was a very close one with both sides ending the match with a goalless draw.

France has won three of their last five matches and lost none against Portugal in recent times.