Belgium vs England Preview

Belgium vs England Competition – UEFA Nations League Stadium: King Power Stadion At Den Dreef Date: 15th November 2020 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Belgium will host England this Sunday in a match which could decide who claims the Group B top spot.

The two nations who are sitting in first and third respectively in their UEFA Nations League Group will square up at the King Power Stadion At Den Dreef. They face each other knowing that a win for could seal the top spot provided the other Group B result goes in favor of Iceland.

Belgium head into this tie off the back of an impressive comeback win over Switzerland. The Red Devils have won eight of their last ten games in all competitions (D1) with their only loss in that period coming against England in the reverse fixture.

England who ran out 2:1 winners in that meeting head into this fixture needing all three points to stand a chance of progressing to the next round. They sit on seven points alongside Denmark but with an inferior goal difference.

The Three Lions have lost twice in their last ten games (W7, D1) with their most recent loss coming in their last Group B game against second-placed Denmark.

England have won three out of the last five meetings between both sides in all competitions.