United States vs Panama Preview

United States vs Panama Competition – International Friendly Stadium: Stadion Wiener Neustadt Date: 16th November 2020 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

The US Men’s National Team will square up with Panama at Wiener Neustadt in Austria on Monday as the two neighbours meet for the first time since 2019.

The Two nations are heading into this friendly contest off the back of three wins from their last five respective games.

USA are ranked 22nd in the FIFA rankings and on paper are the more likely to win this contest with a flurry of exciting young players playing their trade in Europe’s top clubs and the MLS.

Gregg Berhalter’s boys have not conceded a goal in their last four matches while they have failed to score in just one of those games.

Panama meanwhile are not pushovers themselves as they head into the game with four clean sheets from their last five games.

It took a spirited Japanese side and a penalty from Japanese striker Takumi Minamino to breach their defence meaning that Los Canaleros have not conceded a goal from open play in five games.

USA hold a superior head-to-head in this tie winning two of the last five meetings. However, Panama did win 1:0 the last time both teams met in the Gold Cup.